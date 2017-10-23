Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)
Thu, Oct 5 2017
Petrofac extends North Sea contract with Chevron
Oct 5 Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said its North Sea engineering services contract with a unit of Chevron Corp had been extended for 12 months.
Italy watchdog fines Petrofac CEO for alleged insider trading on Saipem shares
MILAN, Aug 31 Italian market watchdog Consob has imposed fines on Petrofac CEO Ayman Asfari and former Saipem CEO Pietro Franco Tali for alleged insider trading in Saipem shares in 2012, a Consob document said.
UPDATE 2-Petrofac's first-half profit falls, cuts dividend
Petrofac reports 10.7 pct fall in first-half core earnings
Aug 30 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Wednesday reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts.
Italy's markets watchdog imposes sanctions on Petrofac's CEO
Aug 24 Italy's markets watchdog Consob has imposed sanctions on Petrofac Ltd CEO Ayman Asfari, including a 300,000 euro ($353,790.00) fine, in relation to dealing in shares of an Italian company, Petrofac said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Petrofac sells stake in Pánuco contract
* SAYS PETROFAC HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN PETRO-SPM INTEGRATED SERVICES S.A. DE C.V TO SCHLUMBERGER
UPDATE 1-Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman
Aug 4 Petrofac Ltd said Oman's Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries awarded a $2 billion contract to the British oilfield services company's 50:50 joint venture with Samsung Engineering, sending its shares up as much as 9.5 percent.
UPDATE 1-UK's Petrofac says bidding opportunity pipeline robust
June 27 British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Tuesday said it expected an underlying net profit of $135 million to $145 million for the first half of 2017 as strong bidding activity in its core markets led to a robust order book.