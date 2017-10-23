Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)
PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,471.55ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-327.45 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
11,799.00
Open
11,062.00
Day's High
11,588.00
Day's Low
11,062.00
Volume
1,532,795
Avg. Vol
440,763
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00
Mon, May 22 2017
BRIEF-Pioneer Food says HY HEPS fell 47 pct to 253.4 cents/shr
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017
BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group sees HY HEPS between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share
* HY HEPS is expected to be between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
