Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)
PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.51
$3.51
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
829,204
829,204
52-wk High
$4.13
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07
* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share
BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces
BRIEF-Premier Gold provides South Arturo update
* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities
