Edition:
India

Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)

PGF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$1.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,334,851
52-wk High
$2.32
52-wk Low
$0.68

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets

* Says ‍sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS

BRIEF-PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MLN

* PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MILLION

BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly ‍FFO per share $0.05

* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share

* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 mln

* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PGF.TO Market Views