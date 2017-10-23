Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)
PGF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets
* Says sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs
BRIEF-PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS
* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS
BRIEF-PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MLN
* PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MILLION
BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln
* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million
BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 mln
* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million
