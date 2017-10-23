UPDATE 1-Poland suspends Russian gas supplies via Yamal pipeline due to poor quality WARSAW, June 21 Poland temporarily halted gas deliveries from Russia via the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday due to poor quality of the gas, which Russia said was due to a "short-term technical problem."

UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG urges tough stance in EU antitrust case vs Gazprom WARSAW, May 18 State-run Polish oil and gas company PGNiG urged the European Commission on Thursday to take a tough stance in its antitrust investigation into Gazprom, saying the Russian company should have to pay a fine and sell assets.