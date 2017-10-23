Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS
* Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits from 1.5 trln rupees to 1.8 trln rupees
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves investment for Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line
* Power Grid Corporation of India - accorded invetsment approval for Baharampur - Bheramara transmission line at estimated cost of 1.98 billion rupees
BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits
* Seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves raising rupee term loan from ICICI Bank
* Co approves raising rupee term loan of up to 32.70 billion rupees from ICICI Bank
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct
* June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India says Powergrid Warora Transmission completes element of project under TBCB
* Says Powergrid Warora Transmission Limited completed an element of transmission project under TBCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: