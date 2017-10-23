Edition:
India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.BO)

PGRD.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

210.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs213.10
Open
Rs213.10
Day's High
Rs213.50
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
25,480
Avg. Vol
397,986
52-wk High
Rs226.40
52-wk Low
Rs167.40

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS

* Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits from 1.5 trln rupees to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves investment for Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line

* Power Grid Corporation of India - accorded invetsment approval for Baharampur - Bheramara transmission line at estimated cost of 1.98 billion rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits

* Seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves raising rupee term loan from ICICI Bank ‍​

* Co approves raising rupee term loan of up to 32.70 billion rupees from ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct

* June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India says Powergrid Warora Transmission completes element of project under TBCB

* Says Powergrid Warora Transmission Limited completed an element of transmission project under TBCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

