BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​ * Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits from 1.5 trln rupees to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves investment for Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line * Power Grid Corporation of India - accorded invetsment approval for Baharampur - Bheramara transmission line at estimated cost of 1.98 billion rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits * Seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln * Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves raising rupee term loan from ICICI Bank ‍​ * Co approves raising rupee term loan of up to 32.70 billion rupees from ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct * June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India says Powergrid Warora Transmission completes element of project under TBCB * Says Powergrid Warora Transmission Limited completed an element of transmission project under TBCB