Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.55INR
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.90 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs210.65
Open
Rs212.95
Day's High
Rs214.20
Day's Low
Rs211.00
Volume
7,966,337
Avg. Vol
4,857,826
52-wk High
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS

* Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

* Says co entered into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to raise borrowing limits from 1.5 trln rupees to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves investment for Baharampur-Bheramara transmission line

* Power Grid Corporation of India - accorded invetsment approval for Baharampur - Bheramara transmission line at estimated cost of 1.98 billion rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits

* Seeks shareholders' nod for raising borrowing limits to 1.8 trln rupees

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

* Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India approves raising rupee term loan from ICICI Bank ‍​

* Co approves raising rupee term loan of up to 32.70 billion rupees from ICICI Bank ‍​

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct

* June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Power Grid Corp of India says Powergrid Warora Transmission completes element of project under TBCB

* Says Powergrid Warora Transmission Limited completed an element of transmission project under TBCB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

* Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

