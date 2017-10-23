Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.BO)
559.00INR
3:23pm IST
Rs-8.75 (-1.54%)
Rs567.75
Rs561.20
Rs569.75
Rs557.90
568
14,062
Rs597.95
Rs285.05
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Phoenix Mills says unit buys 50 pct stake in Columbus Investment Advisory
* Says Market City Resources acquired 50 percent stake in Columbus Investment Advisory on Oct 4 for 5.6 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2wyCsHr Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd
* Says co's shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd (ODPL) raised to 100 percent; ODPL now a unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2yLW6S8 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Crest Ventures announces share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills
* Says entered into share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills for sale of about 1.3 million shares held by it in Vamona Developers
BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River
* Acquired 4.98 pct equity stake of Eder River Ltd on Sept 4, 2017 in Offbeat Developers Private Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wB3jFh) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees
* Phoenix Mills Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquire site to develop high-quality retail destination
BRIEF-India's Phoenix Mills June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 311.9 million rupees versus 448.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquired 1.7 mln shares of Offbeat Developers held by HBS Realtors
* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited