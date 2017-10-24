PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)
PIIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
781.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Rs-1.30 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
Rs782.40
Rs782.40
Open
Rs780.00
Rs780.00
Day's High
Rs788.95
Rs788.95
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Rs778.05
Volume
75,882
75,882
Avg. Vol
168,843
168,843
52-wk High
Rs963.95
Rs963.95
52-wk Low
Rs675.00
Rs675.00
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-PI Industries says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns
Oct 6 PI Industries Ltd * Says CFO Jayashree Satagopan resigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PI Industries approves proposal for entering JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry
* Says approved proposal for entering into a JV agreement with Kumiai Chemicals Industry Co., Ltd, Japan
BRIEF-India's PI Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Profit in march quarter last year was 60.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 6.14 billion rupees
Select another date: