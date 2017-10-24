Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
* India's Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees
* Says approves QIP floor price at 2688.35 per equity share
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units
* Says raising of funds and scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 billion rupees on private placement basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2vXSY3O Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth up to 6 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of privately placed secured NCDs up to 6 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fnxR4C Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 bln rupees
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth up to 3.30 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2fkEN2m Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs upto 2.50 bln rupees
* Approved issue of NCDs upto 2.50 billion rupees with an option to retain over-subscription of upto 1.50 billion rupees
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 bln rupees
* Says board to consider and approve issue of NCDs for an amount upto 2 billion rupees
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says there is no proposal on interest in Alok Industries stake
* Clarifies on news item "Piramal-Bain stressed assets unit, Aion Capital eye Alok Industries stake"
BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises says unit, Decision Resources acquires Context Matters
* Piramal Enterprises -unit, decision resources inc acquires context matters inc. Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 16, 2017, titled "Decision Resources Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited acquires Context Matters Inc. ".] Further company coverage: