Polish state-run bank PKO buys local KBC mutual fund WARSAW, Sept 8 Poland's biggest bank, PKO BP , has agreed to buy mutual fund company KBC TFI from Belgium's KBC Asset Management for an undisclosed sum, the state-run lender said on Friday.

BRIEF-Poland's PKO to prematurely buy back bonds worth 1.6 bln zlotys Aug 30 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

BRIEF-Poland's PKO expects 2017 net profit to be higher y/y - CEO Aug 28 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA:

BRIEF-Poland's PKO says placed bonds worth 1.7 bln zlotys Aug 23 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA

BRIEF-Poland's PKO plans to issue bonds worth up to 750 mln euros July 7 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA PKO BP:

MEDIA-Polish bank PKO to recommend dividend payout next year - PAP * Poland's biggest bank, the state-run PKO BP, will recommend a dividend payout next year, after it retained its 2016 profits, Polish state-run news agency PAP quoted Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello as saying.

Shareholders in Polish PKO approve no dividend payout on 2016 profit WARSAW, June 22 Shareholders in Poland's state-run bank PKO BP approved on Thursday the management board's proposal not to pay out dividend on 2016 profits.