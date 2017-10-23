Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)
PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.69
€35.69
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
177,741
177,741
52-wk High
€36.97
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31
€27.31
Select another date:
Wed, Sep 20 2017
BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division
* PLASTIC OMNIUM: PROPOSED SALE OF THE ENVIRONMENT DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3 million euros
* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG
* SELLS ITS COMPOSITE PARTS FOR HEAVY GOOD VEHICLES ACTIVITY TO GERMAN GROUP MUTARES AG
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors
* PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS
BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros
* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago
BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q1 consolidated sales rise to 1.74 billion euros
* Q1 consolidated sales EUR 1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago
Select another date:
- Weighted Average Cost Of Capital: The Best And Worst Of Corporate America
- Exelon Will Excel Further
- Weighing The Week Ahead: Can Stocks (Finally) Celebrate Good News?
- Utilities Have Outperformed This Year, Take Your Gains Now
- Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Slide Along With Commodities As Dollar Rises
- Suitor Seeking Virgin