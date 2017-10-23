Edition:
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (PLOF.PA)

PLOF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€35.69
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
177,741
52-wk High
€36.97
52-wk Low
€27.31

BRIEF-Plastic Omnium proposes sales of the Environment division

* PLASTIC OMNIUM: PROPOSED SALE OF THE ENVIRONMENT DIVISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium H1 net income group share rises to 210.3‍​ million euros

* H1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Compagnie plastic omnium sa sells trucks business to german group Mutares AG

* SELLS ITS COMPOSITE PARTS FOR HEAVY GOOD VEHICLES ACTIVITY TO GERMAN GROUP MUTARES AG

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium announces placement of 500 million euro bond issue with European Investors

* PLACEMENT OF A € 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE WITH EUROPEAN INVESTORS

BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros

* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

BRIEF-Compagnie Plastic Omnium Q1 consolidated sales rise to ‍​1.74 billion euros

* Q1 consolidated sales EUR ‍​1.74 billion versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

