PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)
PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,457.25INR
23 Oct 2017
1,457.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-29.10 (-1.96%)
Rs-29.10 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs1,486.35
Rs1,486.35
Open
Rs1,494.90
Rs1,494.90
Day's High
Rs1,519.00
Rs1,519.00
Day's Low
Rs1,451.00
Rs1,451.00
Volume
124,716
124,716
Avg. Vol
189,415
189,415
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75
Rs791.75
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 3 2017
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.85 billion rupees versus profit 959 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PNB Housing Finance seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 350 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise 350 billion rupees via issue of NCDs on private placement basis
BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago
Select another date: