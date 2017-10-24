Edition:
PNB Housing Finance Ltd (PNBH.NS)

PNBH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,457.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-29.10 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
Rs1,486.35
Open
Rs1,494.90
Day's High
Rs1,519.00
Day's Low
Rs1,451.00
Volume
124,716
Avg. Vol
189,415
52-wk High
Rs1,717.65
52-wk Low
Rs791.75

BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit after tax 1.85 billion rupees versus profit 959 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-PNB Housing Finance seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth 350 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to raise 350 billion rupees via issue of NCDs on private placement basis

BRIEF-India's PNB Housing Finance March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit 1.52 billion rupees versus profit 1.03 billion rupees year ago

