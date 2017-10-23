Edition:
India

Punjab National Bank (PNBK.BO)

PNBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

131.40INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.80 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs129.60
Open
Rs129.55
Day's High
Rs131.90
Day's Low
Rs129.00
Volume
340,248
Avg. Vol
726,471
52-wk High
Rs185.65
52-wk Low
Rs112.00

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

MEDIA-India's Punjab National Bank planning QIP to raise $250 mln - $300 mln - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank approaches board to raise basel III compliant bonds

* Approached board to raise basel III compliant debt instrument tier I bonds worth INR 30 billion and tier - II bonds up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2fQBmAB Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank to consider ‍raising capital worth up to 50 bln rupees

* Says to consider ‍raising common equity tier capital worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2hkTgz5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to 30 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod for raising equity capital up to INR 30 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xkl8cG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Samtel Color says Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT to start isolvency process against co

* Punjab National Bank filed application with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against co Source text - http://bit.ly/2xVvtJg Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Punjab National Bank cuts 1 year MCLR to 8.15 pct

* Says bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 20-25 bps with effect from 01.09.2017

BRIEF-Lenders led by Punjab National Bank look sell 51 pct stake in Jindal India Thermal Power-ad

* Lenders led by Punjab National Bank seek to sell 51 percent stake in unlisted Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd - advertisement Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)

UPDATE 1-India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises 12 pct, below estimates

* Needs 10 bln rupees extra provisioning for bankruptcy accounts

Punjab National Bank first-quarter profit rises, but misses estimates

Punjab National Bank , India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, as provisions for bad loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected.

India's Punjab National Bank Q1 profit rises, but misses estimates

Aug 2 Punjab National Bank, India's fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, as provisions for bad loans fell, although the profit increase was smaller than expected.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PNBK.BO Market Views