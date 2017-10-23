Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory BRASILIA A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the biggest bus factory in Brazil and firefighters were working to bring the flames under control, the factory's owner, Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo S.A., said.

UPDATE 1-Firefighters battle blaze at Brazil's biggest bus factory BRASILIA, Sept 3 A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at the biggest bus factory in Brazil and firefighters were working to bring the flames under control, the factory's owner, Brazilian bus maker Marcopolo S.A., said.