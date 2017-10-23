Edition:
Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY.TO)

PONY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.87CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
$2.81
Open
$2.84
Day's High
$2.88
Day's Low
$2.81
Volume
326,048
Avg. Vol
609,757
52-wk High
$10.50
52-wk Low
$2.80

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces executive appointment

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - ‍Rick Kessy appointed as chief operating officer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans

* Painted Pony announces updated 2017 capital budget and 2018 development plans

BRIEF-Painted Pony enters into an investment agreement with Magnetar Capital

* Painted Pony announces strategic financing, executive appointment, record production volumes, and second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

BRIEF-Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO

* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire

