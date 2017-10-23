PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)
PPCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
688.88ZAc
23 Oct 2017
688.88ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.88 (+0.13%)
0.88 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
688.00
688.00
Open
687.00
687.00
Day's High
694.00
694.00
Day's Low
666.00
666.00
Volume
677,752
677,752
Avg. Vol
5,532,215
5,532,215
52-wk High
771.00
771.00
52-wk Low
344.00
344.00
Fri, Sep 15 2017
BRIEF-PPC sets up independent board to consider terms of Fairfax partial offer
* constituted independent board; currently considering terms, conditions, merits, of transaction in addition to other proposals received Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-PPC says AfriSam's new merger proposal falls short
* PPC Chairman says offer price "fundamentally undervalues" co
BRIEF-Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited
* Fairfax Africa announces partial offer to acquire shares of PPC Limited and support of proposed merger with AfriSam group proprietary limited through recapitalization transaction
BRIEF-PPC Ltd says Fairfax makes a partial offer of 2 bln rand
* FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY DELIVERED A LETTER INDICATING THAT OFFEROR HAS A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE A PARTIAL OFFER
