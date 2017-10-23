BRIEF-Canada Competition Bureau says continuing to review Pembina Pipeline Corp's acquisition of Veresen * Canada Competition Bureau says continuing to review Pembina Pipeline Corp's acquisition of Veresen, even though parties announced transaction closed Monday

BRIEF-PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF VERESEN BUSINESS COMBINATION, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND * PEMBINA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH VERESEN, DECLARES INCREASED COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

Pembina ups capacity on planned western Canada oil pipeline CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 Pembina Pipeline Corp is boosting capacity on its Phase V pipeline expansion project in western Canada in response to demand from customers in the Montney and Deep Basin oil fields, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline announces Phase V pipeline expansion update * Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces Phase V pipeline expansion update

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp announces $600 mln public note offering * Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces $600 million public note offering

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.26‍​ * Pembina Pipeline Corporation reports solid second quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $3 bln - SEC Filing * Pembina Pipeline Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $3.0 billion - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's bench approval of business combination * Pembina and Veresen announce Court of Queen's bench approval of business combination