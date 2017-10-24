Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (PREG.NS)
PREG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
279.10INR
23 Oct 2017
279.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.85 (-2.05%)
Rs-5.85 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
Rs284.95
Rs284.95
Open
Rs284.85
Rs284.85
Day's High
Rs289.40
Rs289.40
Day's Low
Rs277.20
Rs277.20
Volume
282,806
282,806
Avg. Vol
264,387
264,387
52-wk High
Rs306.00
Rs306.00
52-wk Low
Rs144.00
Rs144.00
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of non-convertible debentures worth upto INR 7.50 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9lweJ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects appoints Venkat K Narayana as CEO
* Appoints VVBS Sarma as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w0u3zR) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prestige Estates Projects to consider issuance of NCDs
* Says may consider issuance of non- convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
