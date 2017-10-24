BRIEF-Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities * Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC)

BRIEF-India's Prism Cement June qtr profit rises * June quarter net profit 166.9 million rupees versus profit of 156.5 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Prism Cement says step-down JV completes expansion Dhuva plant * Says step-down JV, completed expansion of 4.2 million m2 (msm) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Prism Cement March-qtr profit falls * March quarter net profit 701.5 million rupees versus 756.1 million rupees year ago