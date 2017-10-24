Prism Cement Ltd (PRIS.NS)
PRIS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.30INR
23 Oct 2017
112.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.45 (+2.23%)
Rs2.45 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs109.85
Rs109.85
Open
Rs108.30
Rs108.30
Day's High
Rs114.95
Rs114.95
Day's Low
Rs108.10
Rs108.10
Volume
130,635
130,635
Avg. Vol
184,466
184,466
52-wk High
Rs129.90
Rs129.90
52-wk Low
Rs72.90
Rs72.90
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 22 2017
BRIEF-Prism Cement appoints Manish Bhatia as CFO
* Says appointment of Manish Bhatia as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs and/or other debt securities
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC)
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Atul Desai as executive director, CEO (RMC)
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement June qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 166.9 million rupees versus profit of 156.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Prism Cement says step-down JV completes expansion Dhuva plant
* Says step-down JV, completed expansion of 4.2 million m2 (msm) per annum vitrified tiles capacity at its Dhuva plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Prism Cement March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 701.5 million rupees versus 756.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Prism Cement gets LoI for cement grade limestone mining lease
* Says received letter of intent from Madhya Pradesh government for allotment of cement grade limestone mining lease
Select another date: