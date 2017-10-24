BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets 100 pct long term coal linkages for sponge iron‍​‍​ * Says gets 100 percent long term coal linkages for sponge iron‍​‍​

BRIEF-Prakash Industries plans to double Kashipur plant‍ production capacity ​by Sept 2019 * Says planned to double production capacity to 110,000 tonnes per annum by Sept 2019 in phases at Kashipur plant‍​

BRIEF-Prakash Industries expands sponge iron capacity by 0.2 MTPA‍​ * Co to implement the 6th kiln by Sep 2018

BRIEF-Prakash Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities * Gets shareholders' nod for issue of securities up to INR 5 billion

BRIEF-Prakash Industries seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities * Seeks shareholders' nod for further issue of securities worth upto 5 billion rupees

BRIEF-Prakash Industries approves demerger scheme between co, Prakash Pipes‍​ * Says post scheme, shareholding pattern of PPL will be exactly same as that of co

BRIEF-Prakash Industries says debt reduced by 1.10 bln rupees on conversion of FCCBs * Says reduction of company's debt by around 1.10 billion rupees on account of conversion of FCCBs

BRIEF-Prakash Industries says has never had any dealing with PACL in any manner * Says with regard to media reports regarding dealing with PACL, co never had any dealing with PACL in any manner