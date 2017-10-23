International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results BRUSSELS, July 27 Proximus, Belgium's largest telecoms company, reported slightly worse-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as income from its international business declined.

BRIEF-Proximus: ‍Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed * ‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE STABLE; DOMESTIC EBITDA UP +1.1% TO EUR 430 MILLION​

BRIEF-Proximus wins broadcasting rights to Jupiler Pro Leage until 2020 * REACHES AGREEMENT WITH PRO LEAGUE ON BROADCASTING RIGHTS TO JUPILER PRO LEAGUE (D1A) FOR NEXT THREE SEASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Proximus underlying group EBITDA beats Reuters poll * Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion year ago

BRIEF-Proximus acquires Davinsi Labs * Acquires Davinsi Labs and strengthens its position on growing cyber security market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years * Proximus and Vodafone to renew their cooperation agreement for a period of five years

BRIEF-Proximus to launch ‘Fiber for Belgium' with a 3 billion euros investment plan * Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers