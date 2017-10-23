Pinault's holding group launches Kering 375 mln-euro convertible bond offer PARIS, Sept 19 The family holding company of Francois Pinault has launched a bond offer worth 375 million euros ($449 million), giving investors exposure to shares in Pinault's luxury goods group Kering.

Fashion giants LVMH and Kering ban size zero models PARIS French fashion companies Kering and LVMH will stop hiring excessively thin models worldwide under a new charter developed in response to continued criticism the industry encourages eating disorders.

BRIEF-Kering appoints a new CEO for its unit Ulysse Nardin * ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY THE APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK PRUNIAUX AS CEO OF ITS UNIT ULYSSE NARDIN

Kering drops suit against Alibaba, to co-operate on counterfeits PARIS French luxury goods group Kering has dropped a lawsuit filed in New York against Alibaba and Alipay and agreed instead to co-operate with the two companies to safeguard intellectual property rights and fight counterfeiting.

UPDATE 1-Gucci revamp, YSL strength help Kering beat forecasts PARIS, July 27 French luxury group Kering delivered a forecast-beating rise in first-half operating profit on Thursday after a successful revival of its biggest brand, Italy's Gucci, and a strong showing by fashion house Yves Saint Laurent. Kering, whose results were further evidence of a recovery in the wider luxury sector, cautioned it would face tougher comparables in the second half while a higher euro currency could impact consumer trends and tourism flows.