Munich prosecutors arrest ex-Porsche exec in Audi emissions probe: source MUNICH Munich prosecutors have arrested a former board member of Volkswagen unit Porsche in connection with an emissions scandal at carmaker Audi , a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung enter into a framework agreement with Porsche * Unit of Lai Fung and Lai Fung have recently entered into a framework agreement with Dr. Ing. H.C. F. Porsche Ag

VW's ruling Porsche-Piech clan against asset sales FRANKFURT, Sept 12 Volkswagen's controlling Porsche and Piech families are against selling any of the company's assets, the clan's most senior member said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen board hasn't discussed asset sales: Porsche SE Chairman in Spiegel FRANKFURT Volkswagen's supervisory board has not discussed the sale of parts of the carmaker's business so far, board member Wolfgang Porsche told German magazine Der Spiegel, adding he saw no need to do so at the moment.

BRIEF-Porsche offers incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels * Says offers trade-in incentives of 5,000 euros for older diesels Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Porsche SE affirms 2017 guidance after H1 profit jump * Says H1 after-tax profit up 94 percent at 1.90 billion eur Further company coverage:

Germany recalls Porsche Cayenne models over emissions software BERLIN German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt on Thursday announced a recall of Porsche Cayenne models equipped with 3-litre diesel engines after finding potentially illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.