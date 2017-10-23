UPDATE 1-EQT has no plans for quick exit from Ottobock, Sivantos MUNICH, Sept 7 Private equity firm EQT has no plans for a quick exit from either prosthetics maker Ottobock or hearing aids manufacturer Sivantos Group, EQT partner Marcus Brennecke said.

TF1 says TV advertising revenue holding up in France PARIS, Aug 31 Advertising spending on French television channels is holding up well, in contrast to the downbeat outlook provided earlier this week by German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, the head of French TV operator TF1 said on Thursday.

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 31) BRUSSELS, Aug 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

UPDATE 1-ProSiebenSat.1 drops to 4-year low on latest TV ad warning * Shares drop as much as 14 pct to four-year low (New throughout)

ProSieben looking for investors in TV production, e-commerce units FRANKFURT ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said it was looking for possible external investors to back its content production and digital commerce businesses, potentially via separate stock market listings.

ProSieben looking for investors in TV production, e-commerce units FRANKFURT ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said it was looking for possible external investors to back its content production and digital commerce businesses, potentially via separate stock market listings.

UPDATE 1-ProSieben looking for investors in TV production, e-commerce units * Warns of Q3 TV ad revenue decline in Q3 (Adds background on media industry, Q3 TV ad revenue,)

ProSieben looking for investors in TV production, e-commerce units FRANKFURT, Aug 28 ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE said it would look for possible external investors to back its content production and digital commerce businesses, potentially via a separate stock market listing.