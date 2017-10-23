Edition:
Persimmon PLC (PSN.L)

PSN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,849.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,849.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,636,812
52-wk High
2,852.38
52-wk Low
1,600.00

Tue, Aug 22 2017

UK builder Persimmon posts 30 pct first-half profit rise

LONDON, Aug 22 Britain's second biggest housebuilder Persimmon said its first-half pre-tax profits rose 30 percent to 457 million pounds ($589 million) but it would remain cautious over land buying due to uncertainty around Brexit.

Persimmon and housebuilders set foundations for FTSE gains

* Worldpay falls as prospect of rival bid fades (Adds details, closing prices)

LONDON, July 5 Britain's major share index climbed higher on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in basic resource stocks underpinned gains.

UK builder Persimmon says market not hit by election as sales rise

LONDON, July 5 Britain's second biggest housebuilder by volume Persimmon said first-half sales rose by 7 percent, with a national election, which can often dampen demand as buyers put off major purchases, not affecting the market.

BRIEF-Persimmon AGM approves remuneration policy

* 96.67 percent votes cast in favor of approving remuneration policy at AGM, 3.24 percent against

Royal London to vote against Persimmon on pay, board members

April 27 British investor Royal London Asset Management said on Thursday it would vote against housebuilder Persimmon on several pay-related issues at its annual general meeting.

BRIEF-Persimmon posts total forward sales revenue 2.56 billion stg

* Has attracted 6% more visitors to our development sites than last year at this stage

