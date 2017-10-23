Edition:
PTC India Ltd (PTCI.BO)

PTCI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

118.10INR
11:38am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.85 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs119.95
Open
Rs120.00
Day's High
Rs120.65
Day's Low
Rs117.80
Volume
71,494
Avg. Vol
324,585
52-wk High
Rs130.20
52-wk Low
Rs66.80

MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 3

(Repeating to add HPCL, L&T HSG,PTC INDIA FIN and LIC HSG FIN Primary CP deals) Jul 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-May 3

(Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN, TMFL and JHAJJAR POWER Primary CP deals) May 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------

