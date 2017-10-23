PTC India Ltd (PTCI.BO)
118.10INR
11:38am IST
Rs-1.85 (-1.54%)
Rs119.95
Rs120.00
Rs120.65
Rs117.80
71,494
324,585
Rs130.20
Rs66.80
Mon, Sep 18 2017
MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
