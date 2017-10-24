Edition:
PTC India Ltd (PTCI.NS)

PTCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

119.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs119.45
Open
Rs119.50
Day's High
Rs120.65
Day's Low
Rs116.85
Volume
1,655,208
Avg. Vol
2,660,829
52-wk High
Rs130.45
52-wk Low
Rs66.65

Mon, Sep 18 2017

MEDIA-Institutional investors in PTC India seek board representation - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-Jul 3

(Repeating to add HPCL, L&T HSG,PTC INDIA FIN and LIC HSG FIN Primary CP deals) Jul 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------

RPT-TABLE-India Commercial Papers dealt-May 3

(Repeating to add PTC INDIA FIN, TMFL and JHAJJAR POWER Primary CP deals) May 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ---------------------------------------

