PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)
PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
40.45INR
23 Oct 2017
40.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Prev Close
Rs38.60
Rs38.60
Open
Rs39.05
Rs39.05
Day's High
Rs40.80
Rs40.80
Day's Low
Rs38.70
Rs38.70
Volume
5,543,964
5,543,964
Avg. Vol
2,298,660
2,298,660
52-wk High
Rs50.75
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00
Rs33.00
Select another date:
Fri, Sep 1 2017
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago
Select another date:
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of September 2017
- 18 Dividend Increases: July 24-28, 2017 (Part 1: Financials)
- Provident Financial Services' (PFS) CEO Christopher Martin on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Paccar: Looking Towards The Future
- Provident Financial Services' (PFS) CEO Chris Martin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Provident Financial Services: A Little Extra