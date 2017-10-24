Edition:
India

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Prev Close
Rs38.60
Open
Rs39.05
Day's High
Rs40.80
Day's Low
Rs38.70
Volume
5,543,964
Avg. Vol
2,298,660
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 1 2017

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs

* Seeks shareholders' nod for issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis worth upto INR 300 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wX5Yea Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit after tax 792.1 million rupees versus profit 674.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO

* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's PTC India Financial Services March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 1.1 billion rupees versus 490.3 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More PTCN.NS Market Views