Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-Pure Technologies wins contract worth up to $30 mln over five years
* Pure Technologies - unit awarded new work through miami-dade water and sewer department worth up to us$30 million over five years
BRIEF-Pure Technologies posts Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Pure Technologies Ltd - total revenue up 16 pct to $33.7 million in Q2
BRIEF-Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia
* Pure Technologies awarded first condition assessment project in South East Asia
BRIEF-Pure Technologies enters into commercial collaboration
* Entered into commercial collaboration where Xylem will represent pure's products to water sector in gcc countries,India,Singapore,Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
