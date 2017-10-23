Pfeiffer Vacuum board member resigns amid shareholder pressure FRANKFURT, Aug 18 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's supervisory board member Wolfgang Lust has resigned, the company said on Friday, bowing to pressure from rival and shareholder Busch Group, which has been seeking a board reshuffle.

UPDATE 1-Pfeiffer chairman resigns amid shareholder pressure * Pfeiffer says will consider EGM proposal (Adds chairman's resignation, comments on EGM)

Busch calls for Pfeiffer shareholder vote to replace chairman FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Busch Group demanded on Monday that German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum call a shareholder vote to replace its supervisory board Chairman Michael Oltmanns with family member Ayla Busch.

