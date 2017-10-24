PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)
PVRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,415.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-India's PVR approves its stake sale in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
* Says approved sale of its 51 percent stake in PVR BluO Entertainment Ltd
BRIEF-India's PVR June-qtr consol net profit up 3.9 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 444.6 million rupees versus profit of 428.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's PVR seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for subscription of NCDs for an amount up to INR 5 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ugiL6R) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's PVR March-qtr consol loss narrows
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 61.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 4.24 billion rupees
