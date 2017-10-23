* Raised $50 million Series B investment from Power Financial Corp group of companies, bringing Power's total investment in Wealthsimple to $100 million Source text for Eikon:

TORONTO, May 11 Power Financial Corp has invested C$50 million ($37 million) in "robo-adviser" Wealthsimple, bringing its total investment in the 2-year-old financial technology company to C$100 million, they said on Thursday.