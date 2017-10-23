Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)
85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.68 (+0.81%)
$84.39
$84.91
$85.42
$84.77
204,281
405,079
$85.68
$57.37
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility
* Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes
* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering
* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat
Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain
* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain
Burger King, Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands' profit dips
Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a slight drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a strength in its Burger King chain was offset by fewer patrons visiting Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
