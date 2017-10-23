BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes * Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering * Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering * Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering * Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands launches second lien senior secured notes offering * Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid * Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain * Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain