Edition:
India

Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

QSR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

85.07CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.68 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
$84.39
Open
$84.91
Day's High
$85.42
Day's Low
$84.77
Volume
204,281
Avg. Vol
405,079
52-wk High
$85.68
52-wk Low
$57.37

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands extends maturity date of revolving credit facility

* Says on Oct 13, Co's units extended maturity date of senior secured revolving credit facility under deal dated Oct 27, 2014​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing of Second Lien Senior Secured Notes

* Restaurant brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces pricing and upsizing senior secured notes offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces pricing and upsizing of second lien senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands launches second lien senior secured notes offering

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of second lien senior secured notes offering

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - RBI may purchase up to $300 million of its common shares over next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 2-Burger King drives Restaurant Brands' profit beat

Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, driven mainly by higher sales at its Burger King chain.

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International to launch Tim Hortons brand in Spain

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces agreement to launch the Tim Hortons® brand in Spain

Burger King, Tim Hortons owner Restaurant Brands' profit dips

Aug 2 Restaurant Brands International Inc posted a slight drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a strength in its Burger King chain was offset by fewer patrons visiting Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More QSR.TO Market Views