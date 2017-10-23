Edition:
Quarterhill Inc (QTRH.TO)

QTRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
233,974
52-wk High
$2.94
52-wk Low
$1.55

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-WILAN SUBSIDIARY ACQUIRES PATENT PORTFOLIO

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS PORTFOLIO WAS ACQUIRED IN A COMPETITIVE BID PROCESS FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT​

BRIEF-WiLan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Mimaki

* Wi-Lan Inc - consideration paid to WiLan and all other terms of agreement are confidential​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Quarterhill provides Q3 financial update

* Quarterhill Inc - q3 2017 revenues expected to be in range of $72.5 to $82.5 million

BRIEF-Quarterhill's unit, Samsung Electronics enter into license agreement

* Subsidiary Wi-LAN inc has entered into a new comprehensive license agreement with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

BRIEF-Quarterhill company International Road Dynamics awarded US $4.23 mln contract

* International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill company, awarded US $4.23 million contract

BRIEF-Wi-Lan Inc's unit entered settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

* Co's subsidiary, Anton Innovations Inc entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Shaghal Ltd

BRIEF-Wilan unit enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

* Wilan subsidiary enters into settlement agreement with Motorola Mobility

BRIEF-Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Getac

* Wi-Lan Inc says consideration paid to wilan and all other terms of license agreement are confidential

BRIEF-International Road Dynamics, Quarterhill Company, awarded $5 million contract

* International road dynamics, a Quarterhill Company, awarded $5.0 million contract

BRIEF-Wilan, a quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon

* Wilan, a Quarterhill company, enters into license agreement with amazon

