BRIEF-Rational H1 ‍EBIT up at 83.8 million euros * ‍SALES REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 331.1 MILLION EUROS IN FIRST SIX MONTHS (2016: 283.1 MILLION EUROS), UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

German kitchen tool maker Rational raises sales forecast FRANKFURT, July 11 Germany's Rational, a maker of hot food preparation tools for professional kitchens, said it raised its 2017 sales outlook on Tuesday thanks to large orders from North America.