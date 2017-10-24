Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)
RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
293.35INR
23 Oct 2017
293.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.90 (-1.64%)
Rs-4.90 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs298.25
Rs298.25
Open
Rs300.80
Rs300.80
Day's High
Rs304.50
Rs304.50
Day's Low
Rs290.30
Rs290.30
Volume
191,946
191,946
Avg. Vol
205,154
205,154
52-wk High
Rs306.30
Rs306.30
52-wk Low
Rs163.05
Rs163.05
Select another date:
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Ramco Systems establishes unit PT Ramco Systems Indonesia
* Says establishment of wholly owned subsidiary - PT Ramco Systems Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramco Industries gets shareholders' nod for appointing P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of P.V. Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2gJboyw Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Ramco Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 157.3 million rupees versus 302.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Ramco Industries seeks members' nod for appointment of P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tH6qKl) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ramco Industries March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 141.5 million rupees versus profit 235.8 million rupees year ago
Select another date: