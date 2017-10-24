Edition:
India

Randstad Holding NV (RAND.AS)

RAND.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

54.70EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€54.52
Open
€54.70
Day's High
€54.76
Day's Low
€54.23
Volume
527,632
Avg. Vol
586,192
52-wk High
€58.41
52-wk Low
€44.60

Select another date:

Tue, Aug 1 2017

BRIEF-Livehire signs agreement with Randstad to launch talent community in Singapore

* Randstad signs agreement with Livehire to launch a talent community in Singapore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Continue Reading

Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance

AMSTERDAM, July 25 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.

Select another date:

Market Views

» More RAND.AS Market Views