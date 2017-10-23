Rathbone Brothers terminates merger talks with Smith & Williamson Aug 31 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Thursday that it had terminated talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all-share merger. Rathbone said it would incur a charge of about 5 million pounds ($6.45 million) in 2017 for the expenses related to the merger talks. The company had said earlier this month that it was in exclusive merger talks with Smith & Williamson. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengalu

UK's Rathbone Brothers says in merger talks with Smith & Williamson LONDON, Aug 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Saturday it was in exclusive talks with UK-based financial services provider Smith & Williamson over a possible all share merger.

