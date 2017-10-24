RBL Bank Ltd (RATB.NS)
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Axiscades Engineering Technologies says RBL Bank providing credit facilities to unit
* RBL Bank is providing credit facilities for 587 million rupees to Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies Source text - http://bit.ly/2ga9DOK Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Bharat Financial Inclusion in final stages of discussion with potential buyers IndusInd, RBL Bank - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-RBL Bank completes capital raise of 16.80 bln rupees
* Says completes capital raise of INR 16.80 billion Source text: [RBL Bank has successfully completed the capital infusion of Rs. 1680 Cr. from a set of marquee domestic and international investors. The Bank has issued 32,621,354 equity shares on preferential basis at a price of Rs 515 per share.] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank June quarter net profit up 45 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.41 billion rupees versus 973.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Varam Capital & RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps
* Varam Capital-RBL Bank tie-up to take ATM services to doorsteps
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank approves issue of 32.6 mln equity shares on preferential basis
* Says approved issue of 32.6 million equity shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's RBL Bank seeks members' nod for issue of debt securities worth up to 25 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing powers to up to 150 billion rupees
BRIEF-RBL Bank March-qtr profit up about 55 pct
* March quarter net profit 1.30 billion rupees versus 841.8 million rupees year ago