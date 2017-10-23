Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates LONDON Britain's Reckitt Benckiser will split its business into two divisions -- consumer healthcare and home and hygiene products -- to try to revive sales that are set to stall this year.

UPDATE 3-Reckitt to reshape as sales growth evaporates * Q3 like for like sales down 1 pct, miss estimates (Adds comments from analyst, Breakingviews link)

FTSE 100 shrugs off Reckitt Benckiser blip LONDON, Oct 18 The UK's top share index held its ground on Wednesday as third quarter earnings trickled in, with shares in Reckitt Benckiser dipping after a disappointing update.

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments * Reckitt benckiser ceo says seeing subdued growth in developed and developing markets

Reckitt Benckiser to form two business units for better focus LONDON, Oct 18 Reckitt Benckiser plans to reorganise its business into two distinct units, one for health and the other for hygiene and home products, as it tries to improve its flagging performance.

BRIEF-JAB Holdings discloses 6.69 pct stake in Reckitt Benckiser - filing * JAB HOLDINGS B.V. DISCLOSES 6.69 PERCENT STAKE IN RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC - REGULATORY FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Reckitt Benckiser chairman to retire in 2018 Reckitt Benckiser Group Chairman Adrian Bellamy will retire at its annual general meeting after 14 years in the post, the British consumer goods maker said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Reckitt Benckiser chairman to retire in 2018 Sept 19 Reckitt Benckiser Group Chairman Adrian Bellamy will retire at its annual general meeting after 14 years in the post, the British consumer goods maker said on Tuesday.