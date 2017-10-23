Britain's financial watchdog consents to scrutiny of confidential RBS report LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has agreed to allow a confidential report into the Royal Bank of Scotland's treatment of struggling companies to be scrutinised, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

UK lawmakers pile pressure on watchdog over RBS report LONDON, Oct 13 British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.

REFILE-Nomura, RBS lose bid to overturn $839 million mortgage bond award NEW YORK, Sept 28 Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc lost a U.S. court appeal on Thursday to overturn an order requiring them to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

BRIEF-RBS announces allotment, issue of new ordinary shares * Announces allotment, issue of 56.6 million new ordinary shares of co at subscription price of 256.0266 pence per new share‍​ Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2hyWhvM) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-RBS CEO denies interest in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia * RBS chief executive Ross McEwan told LBC radio he is not interested in running Commonwealth Bank of Australia after media reports linked him to the role

RBS CEO will enact Brexit plans by March 2018 if no sign of a deal LONDON, Sept 22 Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Ross McEwan said the company will enact its Brexit plans by the end of March 2018 if no clarity emerges about Britain's ability to retain access to the European single market when it leaves the EU.

EU gives nod to RBS competition plan, lifting state aid curbs BRUSSELS, Sept 18 European Union regulators approved a British plan allowing bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland to support smaller alternative banks with funds totalling around 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to encourage competition.