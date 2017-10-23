Edition:
Redefine International PLC (RDI.L)

RDI.L on London Stock Exchange

37.94GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
38.14
Open
37.95
Day's High
38.02
Day's Low
37.85
Volume
316,230
Avg. Vol
1,762,836
52-wk High
45.00
52-wk Low
35.09

BRIEF-Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

* Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

BRIEF-Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence

* For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance

