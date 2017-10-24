Shell opens first fast electric vehicle charging at UK petrol stations Oct 18 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has launched a fast-charging service for electric vehicles at three Shell service stations near London and in northern England, the company said on Wednesday.

UPDATE 2-Zambian villagers win right to sue Vedanta in English courts * Appeal hearing due in Nov. in separate case against Shell (Adds comment from Leigh Day, Zambian community leader)

Shell buys NewMotion charging network in first electric vehicle deal AMSTERDAM Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Dutch-based NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe's largest electric vehicle charging networks, marking the company's first deal in electric mobility as demand for cleaner vehicles is expected to soar.

Brazil's Cosan to buy Shell's Comgas stake for $365 million SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1.16 billion reais ($365 million) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.