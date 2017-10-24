BUZZ-India's Dr.Reddy's Labs rises on drug launch in U.S. market ** Drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares up as much as 3.7 pct to 2,415 rupees, their highest since Sept. 28

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant in Andhra Pradesh * Says gets EIR from U.S. FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit 1, Andhra Pradesh Source text - http://bit.ly/2wleXS9 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs says FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana facilities with no observations​ * FDA completes ‍audit of co's Telangana custom pharmaceutical services facility, technology development centre with no observations​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2hhsmbf Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gets EIR from US FDA for Formulation Srikakulam plant * Says received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from US FDA for formulation Srikakulam plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Labs' Aurigene, Curis to start mid-stage study of CA-170 * Says Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Curis plan to initiate phase 2 trial of CA-170 in India‍​

Dr Reddy's says German regulator makes six observations on unit Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1 percent.

India's Dr Reddy's says German regulator makes 6 observations on unit Sept 8 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday a German regulator has made six major observations about its Duvvada drug making facility in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, sending shares down as much as 7.1 percent.

BRIEF-Dr.Reddy's Laboratories says Regulatory Authority of Germany concludes audit of facility * Regulatory Authority of Germany concluded audit of formulations manufacturing facility in Vishakapatnam