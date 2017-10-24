Reinet Investments SCA (REIJ.J)
2,990.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-9.00 (-0.30%)
2,999.00
3,005.00
3,024.00
2,956.00
2,023,148
3,196,191
3,268.00
2,532.00
Tue, Oct 17 2017
UPDATE 1-Richemont expects profit jump as trading improves
ZURICH, Oct 17 Cartier owner Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in net profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after demand for luxury watches picked up.
CORRECTED-Richemont says expects 80 percent jump in half year profit
ZURICH, Oct 17 Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after the world's second biggest luxury group reported improving sales and the end of inventory buybacks.
CORRECTED-Richemont hires former LVMH HR head to bolster management team
ZURICH, Sept 21 Luxury goods group Richemont moved to shore up its management team on Thursday by appointing two outsiders to its senior executive committee.
UPDATE 2-Richemont takes time to find new leader for watch business
* Still looking for a successor for watch business (Recasts, adds chairman comments, updates shares)
Richemont sales beat poll, no word on new watchmaking head
GENEVA, Sept 13 Cartier-maker Richemont said its sales rose by a better-than-expected 12 percent at constant currency in the five months to Aug. 31, helped by easy comparables and a strong performance in its jewellery business.
UPDATE 2-Richemont watches boss makes surprise early departure
* Richemont recently moved to new management structure (Adds comment, details)
Richemont's head of watchmaking and digital steps down
ZURICH, July 14 Swiss luxury group Richemont on Friday said Georges Kern, its head of watchmaking, marketing and digital, has resigned with immediate effect.
Richemont sells luxury brand Shanghai Tang to Italian entrepreneur Bastagli
ZURICH/MILAN Swiss luxury company Richemont has sold Chinese fashion brand Shanghai Tang to a consortium of investors led by Italian businessman Alessandro Bastagli, the groups said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-Richemont sells luxury brand Shanghai Tang to Italian entrepreneur Bastagli
ZURICH/MILAN, July 3 Swiss luxury company Richemont has sold Chinese fashion brand Shanghai Tang to a consortium of investors led by Italian businessman Alessandro Bastagli, the groups said on Monday.
Richemont sells Shanghai Tang to Italian entrepreneur Bastagli
ZURICH, July 3 Cartier owner Richemont has sold its Chinese luxury brand Shanghai Tang to an entity controlled by Italian businessman Alessandro Bastagli, the company said on Monday.
