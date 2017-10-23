RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI_u.TO)
24.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$24.49
--
--
--
--
584,239
$27.25
$23.46
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
* RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
BRIEF-RioCan REIT secures surrender agreement with Sears for Riocan Oakville location
* RioCan REIT announces agreements with Sears Canada at Riocan Oakville place and Garden City shopping centre
RioCan pipeline can offset planned $1.6 billion property sales: CEO
TORONTO RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , Canada's largest property trust, has sufficient development projects in its pipeline to offset its planned C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) sale of shopping malls, its chief executive officer said on Monday.
RioCan pipeline can offset planned $1.6 billion property sales -CEO
TORONTO, Oct 2 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Canada's largest property trust, has sufficient development projects in its pipeline to offset its planned C$2 billion ($1.6 billion) sale of shopping malls, its chief executive officer said on Monday.
BRIEF-RioCan REIT plans to sell about 100 properties located primarily across Canada over next two to three years
* RioCan REIT - plans to sell approximately 100 properties located primarily in secondary markets across Canada over next two to three years
BRIEF-RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON PROJECT EPLACE
* RIOCAN REIT PROVIDES UPDATE ON EPLACE, ITS LANDMARK MIXED-USE TRANSIT ORIENTED DEVELOPMENT IN MIDTOWN TORONTO
BRIEF-Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust Q2 EPS $0.47
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust announces financial results for the second quarter 2017 with 8.5 pct growth in operating income and committed occupancy of 96.7 pct
RPT-Hudson's Bay real estate IPO unlikely any time soon -RioCan CEO
TORONTO, July 20 Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.
Hudson's Bay real estate IPO unlikely any time soon: RioCan CEO
TORONTO Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust , a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.
Hudson's Bay real estate IPO unlikely any time soon -RioCan CEO
TORONTO, July 20 Retailer Hudson's Bay Co is unlikely to take its vast real estate holdings public any time soon, the head of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, a partner in a venture that holds some of those assets, said on Thursday.