Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)
44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Rs46.15
Rs45.50
Rs46.60
Rs44.10
736,838
1,463,261
Rs288.00
Rs34.10
Mon, Sep 18 2017
MEDIA-Daiichi approaches Delhi HC against Religare's move to write off 5 bln rupees - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Institutional shareholders of India's Religare Enterprises move NCLT seeking ouster of board - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Religare investors move to India's Bombay High Court against Singh brothers - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs
* Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees
* Says approved raising funds worth up to 500 million rupees via NCD issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 bln rupees by issue of NCDs
* Says proposal to obtain shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 billion rupees by issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets
* Seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets up to INR 5 billion in one or more tranches in equity/preference shares of RCML Source text - http://bit.ly/2wptgFI Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Religare Enterprises clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"
* Religare Enterprises Ltd clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"
MEDIA-India's Clix Capital may buy Religare stake in housing finance firm - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy