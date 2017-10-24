Edition:
Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

RELG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

44.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
Rs46.15
Open
Rs45.50
Day's High
Rs46.60
Day's Low
Rs44.10
Volume
736,838
Avg. Vol
1,463,261
52-wk High
Rs288.00
52-wk Low
Rs34.10

Mon, Sep 18 2017

MEDIA-Daiichi approaches Delhi HC against Religare's move to write off 5 bln rupees - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Institutional shareholders of India's Religare Enterprises move NCLT seeking ouster of board - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Religare investors move to India's Bombay High Court against Singh brothers - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises says raised funds through issue of NCDs

* Says raised funds through issue of NCDs for an amount worth 300 million rupees

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises approves raising funds worth up to 500 mln rupees

* Says approved raising funds worth up to 500 million rupees via NCD issue‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 bln rupees by issue of NCDs

* Says proposal to obtain shareholders' approval to raise funds of up to 5 billion rupees by issue of NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Religare Enterprises June-qtr loss widens

* Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets

* Seeks members' nod to further invest in Religare Capital Markets up to INR 5 billion in one or more tranches in equity/preference shares of RCML Source text - http://bit.ly/2wptgFI Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Religare Enterprises clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"

* Religare Enterprises Ltd clarifies on news item "Clix Capital may buy Religare Stake in Housing Finance Firm"

MEDIA-India's Clix Capital may buy Religare stake in housing finance firm - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Market Views

