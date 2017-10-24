Edition:
India

Relx NV (RELN.AS)

RELN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

18.61EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€18.62
Open
€18.67
Day's High
€18.67
Day's Low
€18.59
Volume
918,513
Avg. Vol
1,889,309
52-wk High
€18.99
52-wk Low
€13.94

Select another date:

Fri, May 5 2017

Fitch Affirms RELX at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK- and Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's (together, RELX) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available below. RELX has a high quality portfolio of scaled businesses that are well diversified from a geographic and product perspective. The company has a leading market p

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More RELN.AS Market Views