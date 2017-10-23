Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)
REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
21,799.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
21,790.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
22,217.00
Day's Low
21,550.00
Volume
779,523
Avg. Vol
1,362,934
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 26 2017
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Unilever strikes deal over South African spreads business
LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.
* Unilever aiming for bigger spreads deal by end '17/early '18
LONDON, Sept 22 Unilever and South African investment holding company Remgro on Friday announced a 11.9 billion rand ($901 million) deal that sees Unilever trade its spreads business in southern Africa for Remgro's stake in its South African subsidiary.
BRIEF-Distell announces proposed restructuring of multi-tiered ownership structure
* Proposed restructuring of Distell's multi-tiered ownership structure
