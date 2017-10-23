Edition:
Remgro Ltd (REMJ.J)

REMJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

21,799.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
21,790.00
Open
21,900.00
Day's High
22,217.00
Day's Low
21,550.00
Volume
779,523
Avg. Vol
1,362,934
52-wk High
23,394.00
52-wk Low
19,954.00

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

LONDON Unilever has agreed a $900 million deal with South African investor Remgro , buying Remgro's 26 percent stake in its South African subsidiary in exchange for its southern African spreads business and a cash payment.

